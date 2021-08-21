sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $288.36 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00828401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048352 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 288,120,152 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.