SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $550.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $563.09. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

