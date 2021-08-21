SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

