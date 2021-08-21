SwiftCash (SWIFT) Market Capitalization Tops $217,166.23

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $217,166.23 and approximately $4.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 185,461,920 coins and its circulating supply is 184,741,489 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

