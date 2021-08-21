Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Up 24.5% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $776,445.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,201,949 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

