Swipe Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00007461 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $680.07 million and approximately $141.36 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00840378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00161524 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars.

