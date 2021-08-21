Symbol Market Cap Tops $846.58 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $846.58 million and $2.35 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.00914450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.54 or 0.06638237 BTC.

Symbol’s total supply is 7,926,575,751 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,050,999 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

