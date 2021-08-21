Synopsys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 259% compared to the average volume of 1,086 call options.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.50. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $317.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

