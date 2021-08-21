Syntropy Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $142.86 million and $1.48 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00816746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,106,440 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

