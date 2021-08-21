Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.17. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,203. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $807.70 million, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.