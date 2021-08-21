Tael 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $24.72, $6.32, $18.11 and $62.56.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00811206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

