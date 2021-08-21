Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

