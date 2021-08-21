Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. Target reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 13.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 43.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.