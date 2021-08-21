Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TH. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

