Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

