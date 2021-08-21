TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.82.

TRP stock opened at C$58.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.65. The firm has a market cap of C$57.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.67. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,614 shares of company stock worth $166,785.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

