TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 1,935,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

