TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,035 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$51.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

