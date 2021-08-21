TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.71. 72,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,735. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71.

