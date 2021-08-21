TD Capital Management LLC Has $33.03 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 875,425 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

