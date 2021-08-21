TD Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. 14,603,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,185,072. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

