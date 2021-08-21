TD Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $8.12 on Friday, hitting $1,640.76. 154,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,887. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,559.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

