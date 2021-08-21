TD Capital Management LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $32,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,681,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.05. 964,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

