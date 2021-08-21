TD Securities Raises Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$32.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:DRM opened at C$26.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.26. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

