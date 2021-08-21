Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

