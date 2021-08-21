Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:TDS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
