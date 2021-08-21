Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.30. 1,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 748,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

