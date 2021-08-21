Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $16.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of TME opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

