Terra (LUNA) Price Up 63.4% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 63.4% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $28.17 or 0.00056782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $11.44 billion and $911.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 990,527,010 coins and its circulating supply is 406,255,873 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

