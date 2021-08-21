Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Decreased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $680.26. 14,841,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

