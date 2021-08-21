Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $680.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.88. Tesla has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.