Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.11 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

