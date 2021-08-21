Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.34 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

