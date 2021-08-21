Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 456 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

