Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 270,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

