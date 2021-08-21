Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1,031.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 139,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.