The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

