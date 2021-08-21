The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of AZEK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 923,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,032. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The AZEK by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

