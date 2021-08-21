The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

