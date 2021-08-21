The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

BA opened at $212.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.81. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

