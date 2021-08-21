The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

NYSE BKE opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,617,540. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

