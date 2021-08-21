The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $41.74 on Friday. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,540. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

