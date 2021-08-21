The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Flowr stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

Get The Flowr alerts:

The Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.