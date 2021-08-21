The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of The Flowr stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.
The Flowr Company Profile
