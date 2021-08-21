The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.