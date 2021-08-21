The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,011.88 ($13.22). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 992.50 ($12.97), with a volume of 37,593 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,071.47.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

