The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

NYSE:THG opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $3,069,085. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

