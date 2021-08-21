The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BATRK opened at $25.36 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

