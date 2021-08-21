The Mosaic Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.