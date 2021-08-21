The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $149.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.98 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $581.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.51 million to $586.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $586.74 million, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.23. 88,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,211. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

