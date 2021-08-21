The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,515 ($19.79), with a volume of 38,745 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTC. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Vitec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.67 million and a PE ratio of 45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,394.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

