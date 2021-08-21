THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.61 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $202,619.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

